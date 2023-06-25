Woman dead after motorcycle crash in Butchertown

LMPD said it happened around 11:30 Saturday night on River Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a motorcycle crash on River Road late Saturday night.

LMPD said around 11:30 it responded to a collision at River Road and Dock View Drive in Butchertown.

Police said a vehicle was traveling east bound and slowed to turn into an apartment complex. That's when a motorcyclist rear ended the vehicle.

The female driving the motorcycle died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle that was rear ended was not hurt.

Police said at this time it isn't clear if the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.