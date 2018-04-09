A 20-minute video published Tuesday shows what 19 people went through when a ride called "El Nino" malfunctioned at the Washington State Fair on Monday.

RELATED: Worried about amusement rides? Follow this checklist

Witnesses to the incident can be heard yelling to riders to remain calm as Central Pierce Fire & Rescue responded.

Crews safely rescued all 19 people from the ride, which became stuck in the air.

The incident was reported shortly after 6 p.m. Monday. The ride will remain out of service until repairs can be made.

Augustina Boyer-Redman was on the ride with her sister and niece when it malfunctioned. She says they were stuck upside down mid-air. She told KING 5 Monday night, "It just kept going around in circles on its side. That's when we knew something was wrong."

Boyer-Redman says she hyperventilated from the stress and her asthma. "All of us, the whole group, was talking to each other, trying to calm everybody down."

Washington State Fair officials have not yet said what caused the ride to malfunction.

We rescued 19 people off of a ride that was stuck @WAStateFair No injuries. pic.twitter.com/wB3UtMfDYG — Central Pierce PIO (@CPFR_PIO) September 4, 2018

WATCH: Trapped riders released from broken ride

© 2018 KING