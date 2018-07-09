LOUISVILLE, KY. (WHAS11) — A man has been arrested and charged with murder after another man was shot and killed Thursday night.

According to police, 38-year-old Anthony Beasley has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

On Thursday night, police responded to the report of a shooting in the 400 block of Winkler Avenue. When responders arrived, they found a man in his 20s or 30s who had been shot. He was taken to University Hospital where he died.

The victim has not been identified.

© 2018 WHAS-TV