KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Giulia Luzzana clearly loves the mountains. The avid hiker's family is from the Alps in the northern region of Italy. She made her home beside the Great Smoky Mountains as a Sevier County resident who became a United States citizen.

After enduring the 2016 wildfires that destroyed most of her neighborhood near Pittman Center, a family death in her native Italy led her to swap the summits of the Smokies for a return to the apexes of the Alps.

"I moved back to Italy because my dad passed away. I decided to come back to take care of the family business, which is a bed and breakfast," said Luzzana. "This is a rural area. It is mostly mountains. We live on tourism."

Luzzana is now living on lockdown as Italy tries to control the rampant spread of the coronavirus.

Map of Europe showing the location of Giulia Luzzana's home in Strigno, Italy.

"In my region there are around 200 cases of coronavirus out of around 500,000 people. I personally don't know anybody who is sick, but we are all doing what we can to stop it from spreading."

Many stores are closed. There are no gatherings for weddings or funerals. You cannot leave the city limits without written permission.

"A lot of people have been asking, 'But can I not go visit my grandmother? Can I visit my girlfriend?' And the answer is no. The point of this is to prevent human contact and therefore the spread of the virus. The serious lockdown went into effect because a lot of people were not taking this seriously and were still gathering. And that's the biggest problem. When people gather, contagion can happen."

Giulia Luzzana stands behind her bed and breakfast in northern Italy.

Luzzana keeps in contact with friends on social media, text messages, and video calls. She said the local gym sends challenges to motivate members with exercises people can do at home. Schools send daily assignments to students at home.

The assignments for young children across the country include making signs with rainbows that feature the phrase "andrà tutto bene."

School children in Italy create signs with rainbows and the slogan "everything will be all right" during coronavirus lockdown.

"It says 'everything is going to be all right. So it has been nice, even though you are walking around a town that is deserted and looks like the apocalypse has wiped everyone out, as you walk through you see all these rainbows. I think it's a neat way to stay focused on the positive and for it to be a teachable moment for children of the next generation."

Luzzana said her personal life has not been as heavily-impacted as many because she lives in a rural area where her primary business is in the off-season. The bed and breakfast was already closed until Easter. As of now, the country remains on lockdown through at least April 3.

She remains positive through the lockdown and is vigilant about limiting contact with other people. She said her fellow Americans should not feel any false sense of security based on medical expertise in the United States.

Signs posted on doors in Italy noting buildings are closed due to coronavirus.

"We have some excellent hospitals that are state of the art, especially in Lombardy where the virus really spread. It is about sheer numbers. Even if you have great doctors and hospitals, the problem is you have more people sick than there are beds in the ICU. The hospital in Lombardy has 400 beds in the ICU and they are all full."

Luzzana said she and many other Italians feel a personal responsibility to avoid spreading the virus.

"I don't want that on me, for somebody to be turned away from ICU. I don't want that to be because I was careless and went around and socialized with people. I can live without that [interaction on lockdown] for a month, two months, whatever that timeline is going to be."

As the virus spreads in the United States, Luzzana said people may be able to look to Italy for some idea of what to expect.

Strigno city limits in northern Italy. Photo submitted by dual U.S. and Italian citizen Giulia Luzzana.

"After seeing the mistakes that we have made, definitely don't panic. Don't go to the store and buy everything they've got. Stores are going to be open," said Luzzana.

Luzzana said there are no shortages of items in Italy and stores continue to carry all the essentials. Cities are assisting those who need help with grocery deliveries and transportation.

The United States currently indicates the risk of domestic travel is low. Personally, Luzzana advises people to reconsider trips.

"Now is not the time to go around. I know it is spring break. I know you've booked your flight or vacation. But perhaps it is time to think twice about that. Maybe that can wait. Maybe you can have a bigger and better one next year. Or maybe you can do something else this summer if the restrictions are gone. Start planning a trip and looking forward to when this whole thing will be over."

For those wanting to venture to Europe, Luzzana slyly recommends a bed and breakfast in a small village overlooking the Alps and a medieval castle.

"I would love to see some of you guys here," smiled Luzzana. "I know it's not part of your dream Italy trip going up to some small little village in the Alps. But all the people who have come to visit me, a few from Sevier County, really do love it. Life is slower, simpler, food tastes better, and I have a fantastic B&B I can set you up in."

See the embedded video above for an extended five-minute interview with Luzzana about life during lockdown due to coronavirus.

Luzzana previously allowed WBIR to interview her in November 2016 for a couple of stories.

The first was when she allowed us to follow her through the experience of voting in her first American election as a U.S. citizen.

Later that month, she shared the experience of having her neighborhood burn in the historic Sevier County wildfires. Links to both stories are below.

