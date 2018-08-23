La Center, KY - The United States Geological Survey has reported a small 2.3 magnitude earthquake just around 4 miles southeast of La Center, KY. The earthquake happened at a depth of approximately 8-miles. There have been few responses on the USGS website of people claiming they felt the earthquake.

Looking at the USGS map showing nearby seismicity, western Kentucky has been pretty quiet for the last 3 weeks. Southeastern Missouri and northwestern Tennessee have shown some more activity.

More info on the earthquake in Western Kentucky:

Magnitude: 2.3 md

Location: 37.028°N 88.924°W

Depth: 14.2 km

Origin Time: 2018-08-23 16:31:21.450 UTC

Number of Stations: 42

Number of Phases: 56

Minimum Distance: 24.9 km (0.22°)

Travel Time Residual: 0.22 s

Azimuthal Gap: 86°

Click here for more indepth technical information

Interactive Earthquake Map:

© 2018 WHAS-TV