Money! | Two Kentucky fans hit half-court shots to win $10,000 in same week

Max Schlueter and Dylan King both walked away from Kentucky's most recent games with $10,000.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Two University of Kentucky (UK) Wildcats basketball fans walked away from Rupp Arena with $10,000 this week after making the halftime half-court shot.

Max Schlueter, a freshman at UK, banked a half-court shot at Kentucky's Nov. 12 game against Robert Morris University.

Each fan was given three attempts to score. Schlueter missed his first two shots and it was on his final throw that he made the $10,000 basket.

At the matchup against Mount St. Mary's on Nov. 16, Dylan King made the second consecutive half-court shot to win $10K.

Both times, the crowd erupted into cheers.

UK's next game is on Friday, Nov. 19 against Ohio University in Rupp Arena.

Who knows, maybe another fan will walk away with $10K, third times the charm, right?

See both $10K shots and the arena's reaction below:

Us: "Just make a half court shot for $10,000."



Him: "Okay."😼‼️ pic.twitter.com/RlYvXtGaZ5 — Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) November 13, 2021

TWO GAMES IN A ROW!!



Dylan King makes the half court shot to win $10,000!@Rupp_Arena x @centralbankKY pic.twitter.com/1bpwB2ZU9b — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) November 17, 2021

