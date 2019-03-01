Paula Cathey Smith's recent fishing trip was anything but ordinary.

She reeled in what the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency called a "River Monster" - a massive catfish weighing in at 88 pounds.

The agency shared her trip to Kentucky Lake - and her big catch - on their social media pages.

Smith recorded the whole thing - from the moment she realized she had something hooked, to when she returned the fish to the lake - and shared the video on her Facebook page with the caption "This is awesome".

"I've never in my life seen a fish this big!" Smith said in the video.

You can watch the video here. (Note: There is some mild language used.)

As she's reeling in the fish, you can see her rod straining underneath the weight. In fact, the fish was so large that it broke the net they used to lift it into the boat.

Smith could barely contain her excitement as they weighed the fish and freed it from the line. According to the scale they used, the catfish clocked in at 88 pounds - making it Smith's personal record.

She posed in the back of the boat with the beast laid across her lap, a smile never leaving her face.

When asked if she's ready to go home, Smith emphatically agreed that her mission has been accomplished.

"I just wanted a big fish!"