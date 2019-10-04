If you’re on a keto-friendly diet, you might be dreaming of carbs these days.

This pillow won’t help satisfy those bread cravings, but at least you can get comfy with it.

Amazon is selling a “Bread Shape Pillow” that comes in three sizes. The largest is 31.5 inches long, although those who have bought it say it arrived a little smaller than they expected.

Amazon bread pillow

Amazon.com

Despite this, the few reviews that have come in describe it as soft and comfortable. And at least it doesn’t have carbs, right? (Don’t try to eat it.)

The prices range from $7 to $14 depending on the size, plush shipping.

As PopSugar points out, Amazon actually has a vast array of “bread-inspired pillows” along with a tortilla blanket that will have you looking like a human burrito.

If you really want to treat yourself, you can also get this pair of baguette-themed house slippers available from another seller for $18.

