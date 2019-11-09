CLEVELAND — There's a big green blob taking over the radar in Northeast Ohio.

But it's not because of rain.

Nope.

There isn't a single drop of rain in the sky as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

So what could it be?

Prepare yourself... It's dragonflies!

“Literally, swarms of dragonflies is what we’re seeing from Sandusky down toward Mansfield, Holmes County down toward Tuscawaras County," WKYC meteorologist Michael Estime said. "It’s kind of disgusting and gross. Of course their migration season is taking place, and they are moving right through Northeast Ohio as we speak."

It was something we spotted yesterday, too.

Michael tweeted about the dragonfly takeover Tuesday afternoon to which one viewer responded with video and pictures of the insects buzzing around Rocky River.

We've seen this kind of thing before with thick swarms of midges.

