Why stink bugs are invading our homes and how to get rid of them

The invasive bugs seek warmer spots before winter hits and that place can frequently be your home. Here's a few tips to keep them out.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Many around Kentuckiana may be seeing an increase of some unwelcome house guests. As seasons turn, the brown marmorated stink bugs are active because they seek a warm place to escape and that place is often inside your home.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) classifies stink bugs as an invasive species. They are mostly found in the mid-Atlantic region and can cause damage to crops.

In addition to crop damage, they are an annoyance to homes. Stink bugs do not bite or damage buildings but when squashed, they do release a pungent odor from their scent glands.

So, what can you do?

According to the EPA, first make sure your screens and windows are sealed. Stink bugs are attracted to light and heat and they can find holes anywhere heat is escaping from a home. This also includes weather-stripping doors.

Be sure to inspect for foundation cracks to block potential entry ways and secure any crawlspace entries.

If a stink bug does manage to make its way inside the home, the EPA said stink bugs can be removed by using a vacuum. However be aware the vacuum may smell for a period of time.

Be advised to contact pest control if there is an infestation of stink bugs inside of a home. An infestation is categorized as spotting 40 or more.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.