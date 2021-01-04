No Joke: Mother Nature drops April Fools' Day snow on parts of Kentucky, Southern Indiana

Mother Nature decided to roll out a hat trick of her own this April 1 — only it wasn't a joke.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It came and went, but video and photos captured the moment snow hit parts of Kentucky and Southern Indiana Thursday.

While April 1 may be known as April Fools' Day, Mother Nature decided to roll out a hat trick of her own — only it wasn't a joke. Some members of the WHAS11 Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group started posted video and photos of the surprise flakes.

It wasn't anything like what the region saw in February, but is a good reminder of just how fickle Kentucky weather can be.

Earlier this week, the First Alert StormTeam said there was a possibility of a few flakes after temperatures drastically changed when a cold front entered the area.

While the flakes may be gone, Mother Nature may not be finished. There's a Freeze Warning in place for both Friday and Saturday morning, with a hard freeze and temperatures in the low to mid-20s to start off Good Friday.

Thankfully, that cold weather should be out of the way by Easter Sunday.

Mother nature has jokes! Snow on April 1 in Kentucky. That's a thing...at least it is this year. The video is from Prospect. #snow #springsnow #kywx



Video credit: @christyWHAS11 pic.twitter.com/h5X2DR7JMA — WHAS11 News (@WHAS11) April 1, 2021

Rita Harmon shared this photo from Charlestown, Ind.