No Joke: Mother Nature drops April Fools' Day snow on parts of Kentucky, Southern Indiana

Mother Nature decided to roll out a hat trick of her own this April 1 — only it wasn't a joke.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It came and went, but video and photos captured the moment snow hit parts of Kentucky and Southern Indiana Thursday.

While April 1 may be known as April Fools' Day, Mother Nature decided to roll out a hat trick of her own — only it wasn't a joke. Some members of the WHAS11 Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group started posted video and photos of the surprise flakes. 

It wasn't anything like what the region saw in February, but is a good reminder of just how fickle Kentucky weather can be.

Earlier this week, the First Alert StormTeam said there was a possibility of a few flakes after temperatures drastically changed when a cold front entered the area.

While the flakes may be gone, Mother Nature may not be finished. There's a Freeze Warning in place for both Friday and Saturday morning, with a hard freeze and temperatures in the low to mid-20s to start off Good Friday.

Thankfully, that cold weather should be out of the way by Easter Sunday.

Credit: WHAS

Rita Harmon shared this photo from Charlestown, Ind

Credit: Rita Diane Hopwood Harmon
April 1, 2021...A little bit of SNOW stuck to the azalea in Charlestown today!!

