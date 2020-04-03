LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a tweet from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chicago Field office, a shipment labeled, "XBOX Controller Toys" was placed on agriculture hold at Louisville Muhammad Ali International.

Inside the box, CBP agents made a startling discovery. The Xbox video game controllers were home to concealed egg masses and larvae.

The live larvae were mantises.

An explanation of why the package was filled with the insects has not been given.

More from WHAS11:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.























