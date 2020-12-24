Homeowners Association tells family to remove cross from Christmas decorations

A letter from the HOA said the cross is not considered a Christmas decoration -- but for Easter or Passover so it needed to be removed.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A family in North Carolina is holding on to their Christmas spirit and keeping their holiday decorations on full display, especially a specific one. The Raleigh family said they received a letter from the Homeowners Association (HOA) ordering them to remove the cross from their decorations.

According to ABC affiliate WTVD, James Faison and his family received a letter from the HOA after putting up a six-foot cross in their yard.

The letter said the cross is not considered a Christmas decoration -- but for Easter or Passover so it needed to be removed or the family would have to pay a $100 fine, WTVD reports.

The HOA responded asking for scripture to connect the cross and Christmas after Faisons questioned the violation. The family responded with biblical references connecting Christmas and the cross.

The board eventually backed down, but that wasn't until the television station contacted the HOA.

The family's attorney told Good Morning America they are planning to file a lawsuit in federal court.

"Something needs to be done once and for all," attorney Jeremy Morris told GMA. "Really to put a stop to what is becoming all too familiar to so many homeowners, and that is homeowners associations overstepping their bounds."

The HOA board told ABC News they recently sent the Faisons an email saying that their cross is now unconditionally approved.

The family attorney is seeking an apology and unspecified damages from the HOA, ABC News reports.