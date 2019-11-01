LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you happen to see a 5-foot, 60 lb. turtle made of stone - his owners would like him back.

Louisville Metro Police posted on their Facebook page on Friday about Donatello, a turtle statue that was recently stolen.

According to police, he was taken from Baxter Avenue near Payne Street.

Is this the next Gnome Bandit? Only time will tell. LMPD also (jokingly) issued this warning through their trademark hashtags: Please don't check the sewers.

If you have any information on this missing statue, contact police.