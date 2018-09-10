(INSIDE EDITION) -- An Ohio teen believes he has captured an image of a ghost inside his car while trying to photograph a beautiful sunrise.

An avid nature photographer, Troy Vance, 15, told Caters News Agency he was "really creeped out" after zooming in on the picture.

“I decided to take a picture of the truck with the sunrise in the background as I thought it looked really nice," Vance said. “I didn’t notice anything at the time, but after I uploaded it to Facebook I had people commenting on it, asking me if I was sitting in the front seat."

So Vance took a closer look at the image.

"Then I zoomed ... in and saw the ghostly face in the windshield," he said. "... My heart just stopped. I was in complete shock."

He added: “There was no one in the truck. I just can’t explain it."

Vance said he believes the image shows a boy who drowned in the nearby lake in the early 1900s.

“It looks like a little boy is sitting in the front seat. It’s so freaky. ... I think it could be him."

