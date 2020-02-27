KENTUCKIANA--If we're being honest and yes, we are, a lot of things we love about the Ohio Valley is just flat out odd. How odd? You're about to find out. Buckle up and keep watching--WHAS11 News' Hayley Minogue and her Photojournalist Jessica Farley are going to take you for a ride on the odd side.

They started in Hardinsburg Indiana at one of the lesser known oddities, a chainsaw garden. No Leatherface we didn't stutter. It's a garden with 70 chainsaws stuck in the ground.

The garden belongs to 75-year-old Tony Cardwell. He has lived on this property since he was a one-year-old. Cardwell said one day he put one of his son-in-law's chainsaws in the ground and it quite literally stuck. We have no idea if he has ties to Texas and we didn't ask. We also didn't ask about the son-in-law--*wink, wink.* We do know that 74 years later, it appears Cardwell just stuck as well.

From the chainsaw garden to bat fight on Louisville's Main Street. Believe it or not Ripley, the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory aren't the only ones with a giant bat hanging around.

Have you seen the one just down the road from the museum outside Caufield's bat? It's mounted outside of the business. It's made out of fiber glass and steel. It's about 30 feet tall. Kerry Caufield built the bat. Yes. He's that batman.



"We get families that come year after year to come see what's new and see what we have. Its just really special it makes us feel great," Caufield told Hayley.

If you're talking about bats, you have to talk about balls. So, the WHAS11 News odd couple traveled to downtown Elizabethtown where there is a cannonball stuck in a wall. Again, there's a cannonball stuck in the wall!\

It was fired from Cemetery Hill into downtown Elizabethtown by a Confederate General in 1862. It stuck like a chainsaw in a garden and was there until 1887 when the building Burnt down.



Wait, the story doesn't end here.

The cannonball was recovered after that fire and placed back into the building as close to the original spot as possible.

We're at the end of this odd side road trip. Since we're going to end the story with another odd tale, we'll do it with one that's the butt of a lot of jokes.

We're talking about 'Butt Drugs' pharmacy. The business holds true to their old fashion drugstore roots. You can smell the milkshake dairy air (see what we did there) as soon as you open the door.

Butt Drugs is located in Corydon and opened in 1952. It's a fully functioning pharmacy and keeping with the times, they've expanded selling liquor as well.

"I have never been offended by a butt jokes but I've heard them my entire life."

Whether it's on a hat, bumper stickers, t-shirts or fanny packs, the butt jokes offer a little chuckle in the lives of so many.

