LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Surrounded by the ones you love, a birthday can be the perfect time to tell someone how much you care. But not everyone gets a special day to call their own each and every year.

On February 29th or Leap Day, we're reminded on that.

"When they find out my birthdays on leap day sometimes they look at me like I should have two heads or something," said Natalie Kimbell, whose a leap year baby.

She turns 32 this leap year, but technically she's had 8 birthdays. She calls herself a kid at heart and says she loves all types of celebrations. Not having a birth date most years, gives her an extra excuse to celebrate twice as much.

"My mom tells the story of how she was begging and pleading with the nurses ya know make her birthday the 28th because she's going to have all this trouble. Like computers aren't going to recognize her birthday," Kimbell said. "February 1st we woke up and I was like are you going to tell me happy birthday."

When she was younger, her parents held multiple different birthday parties throughout the month and no matter the birthday, the year or the celebration, she was always reminded by her loved ones of her true age.

"In high school I had people make me like noodle necklaces and things that you would make for like you're 3 year old friend.," Kimbell said.

In college, she even befriended a fellow leapling and they celebrated their 21st birthdays together.

"She was like oh my gosh when is your birthday? And so I told her February 29th and turns out it was hers and we were just instant great friends," Kimbell said.

Seven years after, another companion came into her life, on her 7th birthday. Her beautiful dog Stella became family four years ago.

"Stella's four. She was kind of a birthday present four years ago," Kimbell said.

She is Kimbell's own leap day gift that keeps on giving. Giving her an ideal way to celebrate, her day, the extra day, on the calendar.

"I think really that's what my birthday has kind of taught me. That it is unique and it comes around not so often so you celebrate the small things," Kimbell said.

