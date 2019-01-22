Why have your home smell like clean cotton, roses or lavender when you can make it smell like gravy?

Thanks to KFC in the U.K. and Ireland, gravy-lovers can get their hands on a candle that smells like that brown, saucy goodness.

The Evening Standard, a tabloid based in London, first reported the savory scent on Monday. The outlet said there are only 230 limited editions of the candle available. Those interested have to visit KFC's website to enter for a chance to win.

If a gravy-scented candle wasn't enough, KFC also launched the KFChill experience, which lets you listen to hours of your favorite food sounds -- frying chicken, falling fries or simmering gravy.

The KFChill experience lets you listen on a desktop or phone or download the sounds to "take the Finger Lickin' Good Vibes with you."

The Standard called it a "unique meditative experience" that probably entices people to order KFC food from Deliveroo -- a British version of Uber Eats.

KFC previously released a fried chicken-scented candle in 2016 in New Zealand. The candle wasn't for sale, but rather part of a social media giveaway. Then in 2017, KFC released a fried chicken-scented bath bomb for those truly dedicated to smelling like deep-fried poultry.

In December, KFC also sold fried chicken-scented firelogs that smelled like the chain's iconic 11 Herbs & Spices.

