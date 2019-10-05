LAKELAND, Fla. — Video released by Florida Highway Patrol shows a man driving westbound on I-4 while sitting on top of his sunroof.

Police arrested Leonard Olsen, 70, after an off-duty Hillsborough County sheriff's deputy recorded video of the man's actions and notified FHP.

While following the driver, the off-duty deputy says the vehicle driven by Olsen was going more than 100 mph, then suddenly slowed down to 40 mph. At one point, the off-deputy deputy observed the driver stand up and sit on his open sunroof while the vehicle was still traveling westbound on I-4, the arrest report states.

Troopers pulled over Olsen on U.S. 98 in Lakeland and asked him about reports of him sitting on top of his sunroof while traveling down the freeway. Olsen initially said he didn't "know about that," the arrest report says.

Olsen then told deputies that he wanted to turn himself in, according to law enforcement. When asked why, the arrest report claims Olsen stated that his "wife treats me like a servant and she's the mistress and I'm tired of this s---."

Olsen then stated he would rather "go to jail then go back home," the FHP report claims. Olsen was then taken into custody.

Troopers say they then showed Olsen video of him sitting on top of the sunroof while the vehicle was in motion. The incident report says Olsen then admitted that was him, and he stated that his vehicle was on cruise control at the time.

"The car drives itself and has a gigantic computer in it," Olsen added. "I thought it would be a nice way to praise God for a minute, and I thought it would be nice at the time and that's what I did."

Olsen is now charged with reckless driving, which is a misdemeanor.

