An energetic dog and a call to the police led to a man's arrest in Salisbury.

According to our CBS news partners, police say they got a call for help from a driver who said he was locked out of his truck by his dog.

Salisbury police arrived at the Rowan County ABC store on Innes Street on Wednesday afternoon.

But they didn't just help get the dog out of the car.

After an investigation, officers arrested the dog's owner 62-year-old Michael Smalls. He was charged with driving while impaired.

