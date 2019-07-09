ALCOA, Tenn. — Mcghee-Tyson airport announced plans to expand parking to accommodate growth. Non-based employees will be moved to a parking lot about half a mile away from the terminal, and those crews are upset they will have to make that trek on foot.

Airline Captain Max Roberts has worked out of the TYS airport for four years. He said the employee lot he was designated to has been moved twice in his time there.

Roberts has had to walk from the parking lot to the terminal in the pouring rain, extreme heat and below-freezing temperatures.

“Rain, sleet, snow, gloom of night, we will be walking,” Roberts said.

More recently, with the announcement of the employee parking lot D being constructed for non-based airline crews, Roberts knows the half a mile walk to the terminal will be the same story.

He and other airline staff in the same boat are upset there will be no shuttle or transportation offered for crew members in far away lots.

"It's a relatively simple fix," Roberts explained. "Just get us some transportation like other airports do when employee parking lots get moved back. It's not an unreasonable request."

Roberts said airline employees' appearances are held to a high standard. So walking in their uniforms doesn't end well.

"It's hard for us to be ready to do our jobs for us to look the part under these circumstances," Roberts admitted.

In a statement, Mcghee-Tyson said it is changing parking to accommodate the increased number of passengers and flights, which Roberts is fine with.

"But, at the same time, provide us with some transportation like other airports do for their employees that have to park so far away," Roberts noted.

The non-based employees also pay to park at the airport and are confused why vans or shuttles aren't being made available to them.

"We pay $300 to $360 per year for the pleasure of parking here," Roberts explained. "This is not a freebie. Not a gimmee. We are customers of the airport also."

Roberts doesn't want to fight the airport. He and many others just want to be heard.

"We love the airport," Roberts assured. "It's our job. It's our life. We're drawn to this. What we're looking for is just some help in getting us a half of mile to and from work. That's it."

The airport has said it is working on a short-term and long-term solution to the parking changes, but no word yet on what those changes are specifically.

Multiple non-based employees have reached out to Mayor Madeline Rogero and Airport Chairman Eddie Mannis for help and guidance with the issue. Roberts said they received quick responses, but no solution has been made apparent yet.

The proposed parking change to lot D will not take effect until October 1.



