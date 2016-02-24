WATCH LIVE
On Air 10:55PM
85
Louisville, KY
Louisville Weather Summary: 85 degrees
Menu
WHAS Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Delays/
Closings
Sponsored by
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation Now
Health
Politics
Life
iTeam
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Closings & Delays
Closings Admin
Text Alerts
Storm Team Blogs
Weather Cameras
Traffic
Driving Smart
Sports
Latest Sports
HS Gametime
University of Louisville
University of Kentucky
Shows
Great Day Live
TV Listings
Features
#DoSomething
Animals
App of the Week
Contests
Crimetracker
Crusade for Children
DEALBOSS
DIY
Entertainment Tonight
Excel Awards
Food
Great Day Deals
Home Experts
Indiana News
Instagram
KY/IN PROS
Magnify Money
Moral Side
Noticias
Pets
Planting with Pine
Seen on TV
The Rant
Univ of Louisville Investigation
Vote Now
Verify
Weird News
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise
Jobs
Meet the Team
Your Photos
© 2018 WHAS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Weather Alert
3 Weather Alerts
Learn More
NEWS
WATCH LIVE: HUGE crowd outside Capital One Arena
Breaking video from WUSA9.
Author:
WUSA
Published:
11:08 AM EST February 24, 2016
Updated:
8:25 PM EDT June 7, 2018
© 2018 WUSA
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2018 WHAS-TV. All Rights Reserved.