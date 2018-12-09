LOS ANGELES -- The I PROMISE school in Akron is getting a big donation courtesy of the Ellen show.

LeBron James, who appears on the show Wednesday, was given a check for $100,000 from Ellen DeGeneres' partners at Wal-Mart to benefit his new I PROMISE school in Akron.

The money came when the former Cleveland Cavaliers star competed in Ellen's "ridiculous dares" with his Smallfoot co-star, Channing Tatum.

But his time on the show isn't all about silly dares. James also discussed why his I PROMISE school in Akron is a dream come true.

“Kids just want to know that you care,” James declared. “Once they know that you care, then they will tap into their gift. That’s what I’m just trying to do. Let the kids know that we care, that I care. Then we’ll let them fly away.”

He said his hope is to help make dreams a reality for all the I PROMISE students.

“I walked the same streets as those kids. I had the same dreams. The same nightmares. The same upbringing as those kids, so I know everything that they’re going through.”

