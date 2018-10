Waffle House is serving up free food Monday to those affected by Hurricane Michael in Panama City.

In a post to Twitter, the restaurant said they have parked a food truck curbside at 2217 Thomas Dr. and will be open until 6 p.m.

The previous address is incorrect. Our food truck is at 631 W 15th St. We are giving out free food curbside until 6pm. #ScatteredSmotheredandRecover pic.twitter.com/CVDZVzwH2B — Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) October 15, 2018

The tweet included the hashtag #ScatteredSmotheredandRecover.

© 2018 WTLV