VERIFY: No, the USDA does not recommend stuffing turkey

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — This time of year, we give thanks and of course, stuff our faces. However, this Thanksgiving and holiday season as you’re prepping dinner, is it also safe to stuff your turkey?

FOX54 News Keneisha Deas has the answers with this VERIFY!

THE QUESTION:

Should you stuff your turkey when preparing Thanksgiving dinner?

THE SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

No, the USDA does not recommend stuffing your turkey because it could be a breeding ground for bacteria, and does not recommend buying retail-stuffed, uncooked turkeys from a store or restaurant.

WHAT WE FOUND:

The CDC says cooking stuffing separately from the turkey in a casserole dish makes actually makes it easy to be sure the stuffing or dressing is thoroughly cooked.

The USDA does not recommend stuffing your turkey because it can be a breeding ground for bacteria if not prepared carefully.

But if you stuff your turkey keep this in mind:

The wet and dry ingredients for the stuffing should be prepared separately from each other and refrigerated until ready to use.

Stuff the turkey loosely — about 3/4 cup of stuffing per pound.

Immediately place the stuffed, raw turkey in an oven set no lower than 325ºF.

A stuffed turkey will take longer to cook.

When it’s done - use a thermometer to make sure the temperature is 165ºF.

Let the cooked turkey stand 20 minutes before removing the stuffing.