VERIFY: No, green breast milk is not a clear indication that you have COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's a viral picture going around the internet of a mother saying that her breastmilk turned green when she and her baby tested positive for COVID-19.

So, WHAS11's VERIFY Team took the claim to the professionals.

THE QUESTION

Is green breast milk an indication of COVID?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, the data does not support that green breast milk is a clear indication that you have COVID.

WHAT WE FOUND

Breast milk has nutrients that are specifically made for your infant. That is especially true when a mother tests positive for COVID.

UofL Hospital NICU Dietician Laura Serky said studies show that women who had the coronavirus pass those antibodies to their baby through pregnancy or breastfeeding.

Serky said data suggests mothers can pass antibodies if they are vaccinated as well.

Now, let's address the color of the viral breast milk.

Normally, mothers should see shades of yellow in the beginning eventually changing to a whitish hue.

As the mother's milk matures, Serky said it can have a slight bluish tinge.

Though breast milk can take on a vast color palette, both Serky and UofL Hospital Lactation Consultant Alex Keller said none of their COVID-positive patients have had green breast milk.

"It can be different for each mother, I don't think that we can pinpoint that the color change from her milk was from COVID," Keller said. "There's not much data to support that."

Keller said doctors do know from data that food, diet changes and medications can cause breast milk to change colors.

"That's more likely what did it," said Keller.

For instance, Keller said eating bright leafy greens, juicing or smoothies can all create that green color.

