VERIFY: Is it true that you don’t need to space out your flu and COVID booster shots?

With the flu season looming and the push to get the COVID vaccine, many of you are wondering should you space out your vaccinations. Here's what we verified.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For many of us, fall means football, sweater weather, and the seasonal flu. But now we’ve also got COVID to worry about.

Our Verify viewers are asking:

Is it true that you don’t need to space out your flu and COVID booster shots?

Let’s Verify.

Our sources

Dr. Hugh Shoff with the University of Louisville Hospital.

Kristen Nordlund, a spokesperson with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

They say there’s no need to space out your flu and COVID shots, whether it’s your initial dose or a booster shot, Dr. Hugh Shoff said.

“You can get both vaccines at the same time. It's different vaccines for different diseases. So when you inject these vaccines into you, you receive the injection, your body's creating antibodies to two different diseases.”

And he says bring on those antibodies!

The CDC agrees. In an email to Verify, Kristen Nordlund says getting both your flu and COVID vaccines at the same time isn’t just convenient, it’s recommended.

“Coadministration of all recommended vaccines is important because it increases the probability that people will be fully vaccinated,” said Nordlund.

“The important part is just getting the vaccine,” added Dr. Shoff.

So we can Verify this is true! You don’t have to space out your flu and COVID vaccines.

And yes, you may feel less than a hundred percent for a few days after those shots. But health experts say you’ll be far better off than if you came down with the flu or COVID.

Their takeaway--get vaccinated.

