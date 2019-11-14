LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The past two weeks have seen several accusations of voter fraud and inaccuracies with the gubernatorial election in Kentucky.

In his concession speech on November 14, Governor Matt Bevin did not walk back on some of his claims about issues during the election, but he said he did not believe that it would have made enough of an impact to change the outcome.

Claim 1

The day after the election, Gov. Bevin said, "We know that there are reports of people having been turned away, incorrectly turned away, from various voting booths around the state."

It is true that one polling location in Jefferson County, Bowen Elementary School, went on lockdown. That's because police were looking for a person believed to be armed in the area. Our source, Nore Ghibaudy with the Jefferson County Board of Elections, said no one was turned away, and hours were extended.

So, at least in Jefferson County, this claim is FALSE.

Claim 2

The second claim comes from a tweet saying ballots were not counted or destroyed. The tweet has since been deleted and the user suspended on Twitter.

Our source for this claim was the Integrity Task Force which includes the Kentucky Secretary of State, the FBI, Homeland Security and US Attorneys in Kentucky.

In a statement, the Secretary of State said no member of the Task Force raised any possible concern.

So, this claim is FALSE.

Claim 3

There were also concerns that some people were stealing other people's identities to vote.

Erika Calihan, a supporter of Governor Matt Bevin and the leader of a group calling themselves the Citizens of Election Integrity, cited the case of a college student named Jacob Burd. His family says someone voted using his name in Jefferson County while he was at college in Florida.

"It is deeply concerning as it appears someone committed identity theft quite possibly a felony, another felony, to steal Jacob's vote,” Calihan said.

According to the county board of elections, there are actually two people with the name Jacob Burd registered to vote in the same polling location but in different precincts.

"At that polling location, those two precincts would have been voting on the same ballot. So, the vote actually that he cast actually went into the county. They just went to the wrong precinct,” Nore Ghibaudy said,

It was reported to the attorney general’s office. Only one vote was counted, and it did not affect the vote total.

So yes, it's TRUE a mistake happened, but it's FALSE that there was a scheme to steal votes.

