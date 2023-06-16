VERIFY | Will using your cell phone at a gas pump start a fire?

Simulated tests help provide an answer.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Most of us use cell phones, and most of us drive cars requiring us to fill up their tanks on a regular basis.

In tonight's edition of VERIFY, we combine the two to examine a trendy rumor.

THE QUESTION

Is it true that using your cell phone at a gas pump could start a fire?

THE SOURCES

Mike Marando, a senior chemical engineer from the National Fire Protection Agency

National Fire Protection Code for Motor Fuel Dispensing Facilities and Repair Garages



THE ANSWER

WHAT WE FOUND

Marando says it is safe to use your cell phone at the pump.

"Very, very highly unlikely that you will have an ignition from the cell phone," he said.

Various simulations have been run to make sure it is safe.

"The U.S. Department of Interior, as a matter of fact, tried to simulate an accident with a cell phone and they couldn't do it," Marando said. "And there's been other studies and they've tried under the worst possible conditions to see if a cell phone could ignite a flammable vapor, and they couldn't do it."

Marando says there are even contactless pumps that allow you to use your phone to pay.

"The use of consumer-grade mobile devices for the purpose of communicating with the fuel dispenser within the hazardous location shall not be permitted," reads the NFPA Code for Motor Fuel Dispensing Facilities and Repair Garages.

So no, it is not true. Using your cell phone at a gas pump will not start a fire.

Marando also told us that if you get back into your car while pumping gas, there could be a static discharge on your clothes that could create a spark between the clothes and the nozzle. But that is still very uncommon.

Regardless, the best thing to do is pay full attention to pumping gas, and less attention to your phone.