VERIFY: Can you turn in an absentee ballot for someone else?

State law says you can turn in an absentee ballot for another person only under certain circumstances.

INDIANAPOLIS — When it comes to absentee voting, what seems like a good deed might actually be against the rules.

Last week, on an online neighborhood message board, an Indianapolis woman encouraged nearby residents to help their neighbors by offering to collect their absentee ballots so they could be hand-delivered together to the clerk’s office, rather than relying on the postal service to deliver the ballots by mail.

While it is a very kind and neighborly offer, rounding up your neighbors’ ballots and delivering them to the clerk or a polling place is not permitted.

According to the Marion County Clerk’s Office, state law says you can turn in an absentee ballot for another person only under certain circumstances. The following people may legally submit a ballot for another person:

Family member (defined as an individual listed … as spouse, parent, father-in-law, mother-in-law, child, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandparent, grandchild, brother, sister, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, uncle, aunt, nephew or niece)

Caregiver

Member of the individual’s household

Attorney in fact (power of attorney)

U.S. postal worker

Bonded courier

Turning in someone else’s absentee ballot requires you to fill out the appropriate ABS-19 paperwork (for each ballot), showing that you fall into one of those categories. Without that paperwork, additional ballots should not be accepted and, instead, returned to the proper voter to submit the ballot themselves.