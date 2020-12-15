VERIFY: Sorry, but that free Netflix text is a scam

Netflix confirms it's a phishing scam from someone trying to get your personal information.

HOUSTON — A year’s worth of free Netflix sounds like a good deal -- if it’s real. A few people contacted the VERIFY team after getting a text message with that offer.

It’s a claim that has lit up social media and cell phones with what appears to be a great deal from Netflix.

The message reads, “Due to the pandemic, Netflix is giving everyone a free one-year subscription to help you stay at home.” The text includes a link to claim it.

Sharon, Billy and a few others asked us to VERIFY.

Our source for this is Netflix. A representative told our team over the phone, the text is not real. Instead, it is a phishing scam. That is when scammers use emails or text messages to trick you into sharing personal information.

Phishing has become so common, Netflix built a section warning customers about the scam. It includes tips on identifying suspicious messages including text messages with links or unrecognizable URLs.

So, we can Verify, the deal is not real.