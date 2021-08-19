VERIFY: No, Beshear did not break mask guidelines at the Kentucky State Fair

In compliance with state policy, masks are required indoors but not outdoors at the Kentucky State Fair.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Photos circulating social media show Gov. Andy Beshear greeting people at the Kentucky State Fair without a mask.

The governor joined multiple elected officials, including Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, at the annual Kentucky Commodity Breakfast Thursday. None were wearing masks.

THE QUESTION

Was the governor breaking guidelines by not wearing a mask?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, Beshear and other state officials were not breaking guidelines by not wearing a mask at the Kentucky Commodity Breakfast.

WHAT WE FOUND

Kentucky announced July 28 facial coverings are required in state government buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

The Kentucky State Fair is being held at the Kentucky Exposition Center, which is a state government building. In compliance with state policy, the fair said masks are required indoors but not outdoors.

On the first day of festivities, people gathered under an open tent for the Kentucky Commodity Breakfast. Reporters at the breakfast captured photos of Beshear, Quarles and others attendees maskless.

Because the event was considered an outdoor event, none of the people in attendance were required to wear masks. When asked why he did not wear a mask, Beshear said "the event we're at today is in an open tent outside."

"The more we can do outside, the better as the science says it's a lot safer," Beshear said. "For everything indoors in this state fair, everybody needs to wear a mask."

Regarding lack of masks at this morning's Commodity Breakfast at the @kystatefair - here's what @GovAndyBeshear had to say. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/iV8jz2ymCY — Brooke Hasch (@WHAS11Hasch) August 19, 2021

None of the people in attendance were breaking the fair's guidelines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend all individuals wear masks in public indoor settings in communities with substantial or high COVID transmission (like Jefferson County). The CDC also recommends people who are not fully vaccinated wear masks in public outdoor settings.

Beshear is fully vaccinated, which means he was following CDC recommendations as well.

"Based on our guidance, that's an event we believe is safe to not be wearing a mask," Beshear said during a 'Team Kentucky' update.

