HOUSTON — Cardi B officially broke the rodeo attendance record, at least that’s what rodeo officials announced after the rapper’s performance on Friday.

However, some Houstonians aren’t buying it!

Shane B. sent an email to KHOU 11 News, writing, “Regarding your piece on cardi b “breaking rodeo attendance records.” That is not true she still loses to George Strait with 80,020 to her 75,580.”

Joel Cowley, the president and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, explains both performers hold records in two separate categories.

“Cardi B’s performance is the record paid rodeo attendance, meaning there was a rodeo held that day. George Strait holds the all-time NRG stadium attendance record, because we pulled out the entire rodeo arena and put over 7,000 seats on the floor. We were able to sell 80,020 tickets,” he said.

Therefore, KHOU can verify Cardi B did break the rodeo attendance record, beating Garth Brooks by only three people.

As for George Strait, there won’t be a rodeo before his concert this year either, so he could potentially break his own record on March 17th.