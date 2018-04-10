QUESTION:

Were the Obamas' photographed with a 'Michelle 2020' shirt?

ANSWER:

No, this image has been photoshopped.

SOURCES:

Google Reverse Image Search, Simmons College Leadership Conference, YouTube

PROCESS:

Michelle Obama's book tour will be coming to D.C. in November.

And now, a new viral claim has people speculating she'll be staying in D.C. for another important job in 2020.

Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama just celebrated their 26th anniversary But what's been's blowing on social media is a picture of Barack holding a shirt that said "Michelle Obama 2020", stirring the pot that she will run for president in 2020.

So is this picture and claim legit? Our Verify team is all about getting you the facts.

Verify researchers found neither Michelle or Barack posted the photo on their social media accounts so we ran a reverse image search on this image and discovered it's been photoshopped.

The original pic was tweeted back in 2015 by Barack Obama, who's holding a shirt that says "Hate Won't Win" in response to the victims' families of the mass Charleston church shooting.

Furthermore, this past April, Michelle Obama said she has no plans to run for president in 2020 when asked at the Simmons College Leadership Conference in Boston.

"The reason why I don't want to run for president...first of all, you have to want the job," Obama said. "Just because I gave a good speech and I'm smart and intelligent doesn't mean that I should be the next president. That's not how we should pick the president."

So we verified, this photo of the Obamas' with a Michelle 2020 shirt is not real.

