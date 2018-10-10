USA Today published an opinion piece Wednesday from President Donald Trump titled: Donald Trump: Democrats ‘Medicare for All’ plan will demolish promises to seniors.

In the piece, Trump wrote that the “Medicare for All” act would “establish a government-run, single-payer health care system that eliminates all private and employer-based health care plans and would cost an astonishing $32.6 trillion during its first 10 years.”

He goes on to make several other claims about who would or wouldn't be affected by the proposal.

The VERIFY team has been working to read and break down the text to see what it really would do.

THE MEDICARE FOR ALL ACT

Senate Bill 1804, called the “Medicare for All Act of 2017,” is currently waiting for review by the Senate Committee on Finance.

It was introduced September, 13 2017 by Sen. Bernie Sanders with 17 other senators signing on to support it.

It’s main goal: “To establish a Medicare-for-all national health insurance program.”

According to a report by the Henry J Kaiser Family Foundation, (KFF) the act would “cover all medically necessary services, with defined categories of benefits to be covered, as well as dental and vision services.”

THE BASICS

If made into law, the bill would give all Americans government-funded health insurance. It would take four years for all benefits to be made available with earlier exceptions made for children.

That would apply in a variety of ways to people based on their age, income and medical conditions.

While the new plan calls for new taxes on all participants - which would be almost the entire US population, a detailed plan including tax-brackets has not been released as of the writing of this article.

Uninsured

According to the US Census, this group is about 27 million people.

Would all receive coverage under the new plan, “on Jan. 1 of the fourth calendar year that begins after the date of enactment of this Act.”

Medicare Participants

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, this group is about 59 Million people.

Would expand to include dental and vision services. According to KFF, that is a “broader definition of benefits than is currently covered by Medicare or by the ACA.”

The new act would remove most cost-sharing requirements meaning users could get care without paying anything out of pocket.

Premiums would go away.

Medicare Advantage plans would be eliminated.

Employed people with insurance through work:

According to the KFF, this group is more than 150 million people. In the new plan, employer-based insurance would be eliminated. Current coverage would be replaced by the new program. There would be no more premiums or deductibles to pay.



Medicaid participants

According to Medicaid.gov, this group is more than 66 Million people.

Part of Medicaid would be kept for long-term services and support.

The CHIP program would be eliminated.

Anyone not in Long Term Service would be enrolled in the new plan.

Affordable Care Act Participants

Would be enrolled in the new system and face similar taxes and benefits as all other categories

Private Insurance Participants

According to KFF, the bill would “leave an option for providers and patients to enter into private contracts instead of using Medicare.”

Veterans

The Veterans Administration system would be unchanged and Veterans would keep their plans.

It’s important to note that these are summarized versions of what is detailed in the bill in it’s current state.

The bill was read twice and referred to the Committee on Finance on September 13th, 2017. That’s the last action that was taken on it.

For more information, you can find the entire text of the bill by clicking here.

And an analysis of the bill by the KFF by clicking here.

