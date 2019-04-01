After two weeks of a government shutdown, President Trump and Congress continue to war over funding for a border wall.
Although the shutdown continues, tax season waits for no one and now we’re seeing claims that your tax refund could be at risk.
THE QUESTION:
Are the articles and claims that the shutdown could delay or impact your tax refunds accurate?
THE ANSWER:
Yes, during the shutdown, taxes can be filed and submitted to the IRS, but they cannot process refunds.
The IRS made provisions to address this issue in a prolonged shutdown, but they have not announced any changes as of Friday.
WHAT WE FOUND:
Only 10,000 people, out of the 80,000 employed at the IRS, are actually working right now.
In their plan, the IRS confirmed that during a government shutdown, staff responsible for the filing and collection of taxes will continue to work, but those responsible for tax refunds will be furloughed.
The following services are still running:
- Completion and testing of the upcoming Filing Year programs
- Electronic returns that are processed systematically (requiring no intervention by service center functions) up to the point of refunds
- Processing Paper Tax Returns through Batching.
However, the service of issuing refunds isn't running during the government shutdown.
Claims that the IRS can't send out tax refunds during a shutdown are verified.
The IRS plan was made for a five day shutdown procedure, however, we're now two weeks in. The IRS can change the plan, but that hasn't happened yet.