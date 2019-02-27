So we know tax refunds are expected to decrease this year, but should you be worried about when you'll actually be receiving that money as a result of the government shutdown?

The recent government shutdown is over, but there are still lingering questions about it.

Like is the shutdown expected to cause a delay in when you'll receive your federal tax return?

To find out we went straight to the IRS, where a spokesperson told Verify researchers, when the shutdown ended on Jan. 25, the tax agency opened the 2019 filing season for taxpayers on Jan. 28.

But even before the government reopened, IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said they still planned to start processing returns on Jan. 28 and provide refunds to taxpayers as scheduled with the Office of Management and Budget concluding that the IRS could pay tax refunds during a time lapse.

Now, there was some question about this because in 2011 the Office of Management and Budget directed the IRS not to pay refunds during a lapse.

IRS said it would recall a portion of their furloughed employees to work, had the shutdown continued.

So we verified if you're due a refund, there shouldn't be a delay because of the government shutdown.

If you file taxes electronically, the IRS issues most refunds approximately 21 days after that, six or more weeks if you mail in your tax return.

Tax returns that claim Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit, will get refunds starting Feb. 27, according to the IRS.

