LOUISVILLE, KY – As kids in Kentuckiana prepare to don their Halloween costumes and descend upon neighborhoods for trick-or-treating, their parents are likely reminding them again and again (and again) to stay safe. A concern that is voiced often is that kids need to watch out for scary adults in particular—the idea is that child predators use Halloween as an opportunity to prey on kids.

THE QUESTION

Are incidents of sexual assault against children higher on Halloween

THE ANSWER

No. Statistics do not show any correlation between trick-or-treating and higher numbers of attacks against children.

SOURCES

Officer Lamont Washington, Louisville Metro Police Department

Research Featured by the National Institutes of Health

WHAT WE FOUND

Data analyzed by scholars across the U.S. (Chaffin, Levenson, Letourneau, Stern) on sexual abuse debunks the urban legend that child predators head out to prowl on Halloween. Locally, Louisville Metro Police also said they do not see an increase in risk or reports of child luring or sexual assault during trick-or-treating.

“In our history here, Halloween is no different than any other time in Louisville,” confirmed Officer Lamont Washington. “We haven’t seen any numbers that show that people on the sex offender registry go out on the prowl on Halloween just because kids are going to be out there.”

Of course, just because there isn’t an increased risk of child luring doesn’t mean that parents shouldn’t warn their kids to stay safe, and to stay in groups. However, parents should also not allow outsized fear over sex offenders distract them from risks that are more likely to harm their kids. On Halloween, cars pose a much greater threat to trick-or-treating kids than sex predators.

“When kids are excited, they’re sporadic,” Officer Washington said. “They don’t use crosswalks. They’ll dart out in the middle of the road. And most of these costumes are dark, right? And at night, when drivers are going up and down the road, paying attention to what’s in front of them, they’re not paying attention to their periphery even though [they] should.”

Officer Washington advises parents to make sure that at least some parts of their kids costumes are either light up or reflective to make them more visible to passing drivers. He also said that LMPD recommends that no child under the age of 12 trick-or-treat without an adult present.

