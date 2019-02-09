VENTURA COUNTY, Calif — The U.S. Coast Guard is attempting to rescue dozens of people on board a 75-foot boat off the coast of Ventura County in Southern California, the department confirmed on Twitter early Monday morning.

According to the USCG Los Angeles, the large boat was carrying "more than 30 people in distress" near Santa Cruz Island when it caught fire.

Ventura County Fire Capt. Brian McGrath confirmed to ABC10 that there are fatalities, but they can't put an official number out, because "the number could rise."

At least 34 people are still unaccounted for. A group of crew members have been rescued, one of whom suffered minor injuries, USCG said. It's unclear what condition the remaining passengers are in.

Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Kroll of the U.S. Coast Guard told the Associated Press taht the five crewmembers were sleeping on the top deck of the boat when it caught fire. The 34 passengers were sleeping below.

This developing story will updated as more information becomes available.