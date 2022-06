Police say both victims were in the same car.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two women are dead after a crash in the 6700 block of Grade Lane, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

A spokesperson says it happened around 2:45 a.m. on Friday.

The department says a single car was driving on Grade Lane between Fern Valley Road and Outter Loop when the driver lost control and hit a concrete barrier. Both victims died on scene.