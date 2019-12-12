LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two LMPD officers were recognized today for stopping a potential school shooting at Valley High School this past April.

That's when staff at the school notified Officer Tony Sacra about a bullet-resistent vest found at the school.



Working with Lieutenant Grant Riggs, Sacra arrested a student, Shunka Campbell, as he was headed toward the school with a gun and ammunition.

Officer Sacra explained what he was thinking when he found the suspect.

"Main thing is safety of all the children, teachers, everybody at the school. we know nationwide, mass shootings are horrible on a community, and we wanted to do our best to make sure that didn't occur in Louisville," Sacra said.

Lieutenant Riggs was unable to attend today's ceremony, but LMPD chief Steve Conrad awarded both officers with a plaque recognizing their work.



