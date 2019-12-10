LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We have a traffic alert we need to pass along. There’s a rollover accident on Interstate 64 East at the Cochran Tunnel. The semi tractor trailer is carrying pigs. We have confirmed that some of the pigs are injured and in distress. We have now leaned that all of the lanes are now shutdown as crews work to get things cleaned up.

The initial timeline to get things cleaned up was two hours but stay with WHAS11 and WHAS11.com for any updates.

If you have any photos, send them to assign@whas11.com.