LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – MSD officials say a portion of Market Street in Downtown Louisville has reopened after being closed for sewer line repairs.

The stretch of the roadway between Brook and First Streets opened late Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say final paving and the applying of roadway markings will happen on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16.

They add that rain could delay the schedule a day or two.

