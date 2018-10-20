LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Downtown Louisville will face more road closures this weekend as the Urban Bourbon Half Marathon is set to start at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 20.

The 13.1 mile course starts downtown and travels through the Highlands and Cherokee Park before returning downtown.

The following roads will be closed Saturday:

Jefferson Street (7th Street to 5th Street) 5:00 – 9:00 am

Jefferson Street (5th Street to 2nd Street) 7:30 – 8:30 am

2nd Street (Jefferson Street to Main Street) 7:00 – 8:30 am

Main Street (2nd Street to Brook Street) 7:00 – 8:30 am

Brook Street (Main Street to Witherspoon) 7:30 – 8:30 am

Witherspoon (1st Street to River Rd) 7:30 – 8:30 am

River Road (Preston to Witherspoon) 7:30 – 8:30 am

Preston (Witherspoon to Muhammad Ali 7:30 – 8:45 am

Muhammad Ali (3rd Street to E Chestnut Street) 7:30 – 11:30 am

Campbell Street (Muhammad Ali to E Chestnut Street) 7:30 - 11:30 am

East Chestnut Street (Campbell St Street to Baxter Avenue) 7:30 – 11:50 am

Lexington Road (downtown to Cherokee Park Scenic Loop) 7:30 – 10:00 am

Cherokee Park Scenic Loop 7:30 – 10:30 am

Cherokee Parkway (Willow Avenue to Grinstead Drive) 7:30 – 11:00 am

Grinstead Drive (Lexington Road to Baxter Avenue) 7:30 – 11:00 am

Baxter Avenue (Cherokee Road and Broadway to Liberty Street) 7:30 – 11:20 am

8th Street (W Liberty St to W Muhammad Ali) 7:30 am – 12:00 pm

Muhammad Ali (3rd Street to 8th Street) 7:30 am – 12:00 pm

W Liberty Street (9th Street to 6th Street) 7:30 am – 12:00 pm

W Liberty Street (3rd Street to 6th Street) 5:00 am – 1:00 pm

