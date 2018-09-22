LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) - Several roads will not allow parking Sept. 22-23 due to Bourbon & Beyond, the foodie and music festival taking place at Champions Park in Louisville.

Additionally, Edith Road from River Road to Mellwood Avenue will be closed until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 25.

The following areas will be no parking zones from 11 a.m. - 1 a.m. both days of the festival:

  • River Road from Zorn Avenue to Witherspoon Street
  • 800 block of River Dell Drive
  • 800 and 900 blocks of Highwood Drive
  • Lake Avenue from Mellwood Avenue to North Birchwood Avenue
  • Winifred Lane from Mellwood Avenue to Callabell Road
  • Warren Road
  • Pauline Road
  • Kenil Court from Kenilworth Road to Winifred Lane
  • Callabell Road (both forks)
  • Edith Road from Mellwood Avenue to Kenilworth Road
  • Emily Road from Edith Road to Kenilworth Road
  • James Road from Edith Road to Edna Road
  • Edna Road from Kenilworth Road to Thompson Road
  • Thompson Road from Edna Road to Mellwood Avenue

For more information on Bourbon & Beyond, go to their website bourbonandbeyond.com.

© 2018 WHAS-TV