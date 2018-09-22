LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) - Several roads will not allow parking Sept. 22-23 due to Bourbon & Beyond, the foodie and music festival taking place at Champions Park in Louisville.

Additionally, Edith Road from River Road to Mellwood Avenue will be closed until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 25.

The following areas will be no parking zones from 11 a.m. - 1 a.m. both days of the festival:

River Road from Zorn Avenue to Witherspoon Street

800 block of River Dell Drive

800 and 900 blocks of Highwood Drive

Lake Avenue from Mellwood Avenue to North Birchwood Avenue

Winifred Lane from Mellwood Avenue to Callabell Road

Warren Road

Pauline Road

Kenil Court from Kenilworth Road to Winifred Lane

Callabell Road (both forks)

Edith Road from Mellwood Avenue to Kenilworth Road

Emily Road from Edith Road to Kenilworth Road

James Road from Edith Road to Edna Road

Edna Road from Kenilworth Road to Thompson Road

Thompson Road from Edna Road to Mellwood Avenue

For more information on Bourbon & Beyond, go to their website bourbonandbeyond.com.

© 2018 WHAS-TV