LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A new major project is coming to a busy stretch of Interstate 64 near Oxmoor Farm.

Beginning Monday, crews will begin work to widen the ramp from I-64 West to the westbound lanes of the Watterson.

The project will expand the ramp to two lanes of traffic with the added lane extending to the Taylorsville Road exit.

The exit lane from the Watterson to Breckenridge Lane will also be widened to two lanes.

This is all to cut down on the dangerous backups that occur on I-64 alongside Oxmoor Farm.

As part of the project, there will be two ramp closures.

The exit ramp from I-64 East to I-264 West will be closed for 30 days and the ramp from I-264 West to South Breckenridge Lane will be closed for 9 days.

