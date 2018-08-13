LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Drivers in the Clifton neighborhood will be dealing with some closures for the next month.

Mellwood Avenue will be down to one alternating lane of traffic between Delmont and Muncie Avenues.

They’ll be putting in temporary traffic lights to help control the traffic flow.

The work is part of MSD’s Clifton Heights combined sewer overflow basin which will help protect Beargrass Creek from sewer overflows during wet weather.

Officials say Mellwood Avenue will fully return to normal traffic by Sep. 15.

