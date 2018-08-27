LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – More lane changes are coming as work continues on the Dixie Highway project.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews are finishing a phase of work between Heaton Road and Upper Hunters Trace.

Southbound lanes in that section are scheduled to reopen this week but the construction will shift to the northbound lanes of Dixie Highway.

KYTC says one lane of traffic will be closed between Upper Hunters Trace and Heaton Road starting on Aug. 29.

Construction will also continue in the southbound lanes between Blanton Lane and Greenwood Road. There, crews will install new drainage structures, replacing curb and gutters, constructing new sidewalks and upgrading traffic signals.

Those changes happening with the Dixie Highway Project will help improve safety and traffic along that busy stretch of roadway.

© 2018 WHAS-TV