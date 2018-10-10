LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Construction on I-64 is picking up again this weekend.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, I-64 West will be reduced from four lanes to one between Hurstbourne Parkway and the Watterson Expressway, mile marker 15.0 to 12.3.

The lane closures will begin on Friday, October 12 at 9 p.m. and will continue through 6 a.m. on Monday, October 15. Only the right lane of I-64W will be open, so motorists should expect major delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.

Additionally, crews will be paving I-65 North between Fern Valley Road and the Watterson Expressway. Two lanes will be open during daytime hours.

Crews are also replacing pavement slabs between the Oxmoor overpass and I-264. The lane reduction is to provide the space needed to complete these repairs. Closures will remain in place as the concrete is curing and stabilizes, so construction crews may not be present during the duration of the closure.

