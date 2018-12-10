LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — The Ironman is returning to Louisville and to keep participants safe, many roads downtown will be closed for the duration of the event.

The course is centered around the Ohio River. Participants will start the 2.5-mile swim near the Great Lawn and loop around Towhead Island. The bike course will also start at the Great Lawn and stretch across much of River Road and US 42. Finally, the competition finishes up with a run from the Great Lawn into downtown – ending at 4th Street Live.

Major ramp closures on Sunday include the Jefferson Street ramp from I-65 and Southern Parkway from the Watterson Expressway. Below is a list of all road closures and “No Parking” areas. These restrictions will be in place from Sunday, October 14 at 4 am until Monday, October 15 at 1:30 am, but some roads are only closed for portions of the event. Times are specified below. A map of the closures is also available online.

Road Closures

4am – 7pm

Witherspoon Street from First Street to Preston Street

River Road from Third Street to Bingham Way/Witherspoon Street (access to Joe’s Crab Shack and parking garage)

7:30am-7pm

River Road from Preston Street to Witherspoon Street

River Road from Preston Street to US 42

10am-7pm

Jefferson Street ramp from I-65S

11am-7pm

Washington Street at Second Street

Brook Street from Witherspoon Street to Main Street

Main Street from Floyd Street to Second Street

First Street from East Washington Street to Muhammad Ali Boulevard

Muhammad Ali Boulevard from Brook Street to Fifth Street

Second Street from Jefferson Street to Muhammad Ali Boulevard

Second Street at Guthrie Street

Liberty Street from Fifth Street to First Street

Jefferson Street from Second Street to Brook Street

Market Street from Second Street to First Street

11am-1:30am (Monday)

Third Street from Liberty Street to Winkler Avenue

Fourth Street from Liberty Street to Chestnut Street

Muhammad Ali Boulevard from Second Street to Fourth Street

Chestnut Street from Third Street to Fifth Street

Noon – 1am (Monday)

Winkler Avenue from Third Street to Fourth Street

Fourth Street from Winkler Avenue to Oakdale Avenue

Oakdale Avenue from Fourth Street to Southern Parkway

Central Avenue from Fourth Street to Sixth Street

12:30pm-1am (Monday)

Southern Parkway from Third Street to New Cut Road

Southern Parkway ramp from I-264E

Traffic will only be allowed to cross the route on the following roadways when the area is clear of runners during the following times:

Jefferson Street – Closed for entire event

Liberty Street – 7am – 3pm

Breckinridge Street – 11:30am – 2pm

Kentucky Street – 11:30am – 2pm

Hill Street – 11:30am – 2pm

Cardinal Boulevard – 11:30am – 2pm

Central Avenue – Noon – 2pm

Woodlawn Avenue – 12:30pm – 2pm

The Watterson Expressway can also be used to cross the route during the entire event. If traveling west of 1st Street, take the 2nd Street Bridge or 9th Street exit. If traveling east of 1st Street, get off at Story Ave. Indiana residents can take the 2nd Street Bridge and travel to I-64 either by the 2nd Street or 9th Street ramps.

No Parking Areas

Midnight – 7pm

Jefferson Street (far north lane) from Preston Street to Third Street

River Road from Edith Lane to Preston Street

River Road from Second Street to Bingham Way

Witherspoon Street from Preston Street to Bingham Way

4am-7pm

Brook Street from Witherspoon Street to Market Street

Main Street from Floyd Street to First Street

Market Street from Second Street to First Street

Liberty Street from Fifth Street to First Street

Jefferson Street from Brooke Street to Second Street

First Street from Witherspoon Street to Muhammad Ali Boulevard

Third Street from Market Street to Liberty Street

Second Street from Jefferson Street to Muhammad Ali Boulevard

4am-2am (Monday)

Liberty Street from Third Street to Fifth Street

Muhammad Ali Boulevard from First Street to Fourth Street

Chestnut Street from Third Street to Fifth Street

Fourth Street from Muhammad Ali Boulevard to Chestnut Street

Third Street from Liberty Street to Winkler Avenue

Winkler Avenue from Third Street to Fourth Street

Fourth Street form Winkler Avenue to Oakdale Avenue

Oakdale Avenue from Fourth Street to Southern Parkway

Central Avenue from Third Street to Sixth Street

