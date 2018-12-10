LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — The Ironman is returning to Louisville and to keep participants safe, many roads downtown will be closed for the duration of the event.
The course is centered around the Ohio River. Participants will start the 2.5-mile swim near the Great Lawn and loop around Towhead Island. The bike course will also start at the Great Lawn and stretch across much of River Road and US 42. Finally, the competition finishes up with a run from the Great Lawn into downtown – ending at 4th Street Live.
Major ramp closures on Sunday include the Jefferson Street ramp from I-65 and Southern Parkway from the Watterson Expressway. Below is a list of all road closures and “No Parking” areas. These restrictions will be in place from Sunday, October 14 at 4 am until Monday, October 15 at 1:30 am, but some roads are only closed for portions of the event. Times are specified below. A map of the closures is also available online.
Learn more about the Ironman here.
Road Closures
4am – 7pm
Witherspoon Street from First Street to Preston Street
River Road from Third Street to Bingham Way/Witherspoon Street (access to Joe’s Crab Shack and parking garage)
7:30am-7pm
River Road from Preston Street to Witherspoon Street
River Road from Preston Street to US 42
10am-7pm
Jefferson Street ramp from I-65S
11am-7pm
Washington Street at Second Street
Brook Street from Witherspoon Street to Main Street
Main Street from Floyd Street to Second Street
First Street from East Washington Street to Muhammad Ali Boulevard
Muhammad Ali Boulevard from Brook Street to Fifth Street
Second Street from Jefferson Street to Muhammad Ali Boulevard
Second Street at Guthrie Street
Liberty Street from Fifth Street to First Street
Jefferson Street from Second Street to Brook Street
Market Street from Second Street to First Street
11am-1:30am (Monday)
Third Street from Liberty Street to Winkler Avenue
Fourth Street from Liberty Street to Chestnut Street
Muhammad Ali Boulevard from Second Street to Fourth Street
Chestnut Street from Third Street to Fifth Street
Noon – 1am (Monday)
Winkler Avenue from Third Street to Fourth Street
Fourth Street from Winkler Avenue to Oakdale Avenue
Oakdale Avenue from Fourth Street to Southern Parkway
Central Avenue from Fourth Street to Sixth Street
12:30pm-1am (Monday)
Southern Parkway from Third Street to New Cut Road
Southern Parkway ramp from I-264E
Traffic will only be allowed to cross the route on the following roadways when the area is clear of runners during the following times:
Jefferson Street – Closed for entire event
Liberty Street – 7am – 3pm
Breckinridge Street – 11:30am – 2pm
Kentucky Street – 11:30am – 2pm
Hill Street – 11:30am – 2pm
Cardinal Boulevard – 11:30am – 2pm
Central Avenue – Noon – 2pm
Woodlawn Avenue – 12:30pm – 2pm
The Watterson Expressway can also be used to cross the route during the entire event. If traveling west of 1st Street, take the 2nd Street Bridge or 9th Street exit. If traveling east of 1st Street, get off at Story Ave. Indiana residents can take the 2nd Street Bridge and travel to I-64 either by the 2nd Street or 9th Street ramps.
No Parking Areas
Midnight – 7pm
Jefferson Street (far north lane) from Preston Street to Third Street
River Road from Edith Lane to Preston Street
River Road from Second Street to Bingham Way
Witherspoon Street from Preston Street to Bingham Way
4am-7pm
Brook Street from Witherspoon Street to Market Street
Main Street from Floyd Street to First Street
Market Street from Second Street to First Street
Liberty Street from Fifth Street to First Street
Jefferson Street from Brooke Street to Second Street
First Street from Witherspoon Street to Muhammad Ali Boulevard
Third Street from Market Street to Liberty Street
Second Street from Jefferson Street to Muhammad Ali Boulevard
4am-2am (Monday)
Liberty Street from Third Street to Fifth Street
Muhammad Ali Boulevard from First Street to Fourth Street
Chestnut Street from Third Street to Fifth Street
Fourth Street from Muhammad Ali Boulevard to Chestnut Street
Third Street from Liberty Street to Winkler Avenue
Winkler Avenue from Third Street to Fourth Street
Fourth Street form Winkler Avenue to Oakdale Avenue
Oakdale Avenue from Fourth Street to Southern Parkway
Central Avenue from Third Street to Sixth Street
